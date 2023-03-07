Ravi's arrest warrant refused after he admits draft dodging

The application for an arrest warrant for rapper Ravi charged with trying to dodge mandatory military service by faking epilepsy was dismissed on Monday.

According to Seoul Southern District Court, the arrest warrant was rejected as the judge who held an investigation to determine the warrant’s validity decided that the accused is unlikely to run away or seek destruction of evidence.

The court saw that there was no need to hold him in custody for investigation as Ravi has pleaded guilty to the charge.

“The allegation is grave but it is the principle of suspect investigation to be conducted without detention. Based on objective evidence collected so far, the suspect is admitting the charges," explained the court. “Considering he has a stable home, job, and social network, it is hard to see there is a need for an arrest.”

A special investigation team for military service exemptions from Seoul Southern District Court had requested an arrest warrant for Ravi last Thursday.

The rapper is being investigated by the prosecution for having contacted a military broker to help him show false symptoms of epilepsy during a military examination.

During the reexamination, he was deemed unfit to serve as a soldier in the army, which allowed him to serve as a social service agent as an alternative form of service.

Ravi of the K-pop boy group VIXX started his service on Oct. 27 last year.

Military duty is compulsory for all able-bodied men in South Korea between the ages of 18 and 28.

The broker is reported to have said "I have helped celebrities including Rapper A and children of legal officials get a lower grade at the physical examination needed to begin the military service."

Last month, a local news outlet reported that the rapper was Ravi.

The prosecution has handed a total of 23 suspects including the broker over to trial and is undergoing additional investigation.

Besides Ravi, there are around 100 more athletes and celebrities, including volleyball player Jo Jae-sung, who are alleged to have attempted to dodge military service.