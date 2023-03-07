 Back To Top
Business

SK Inc. to boost inclusivity of board, shareholder benefits

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Mar 7, 2023 - 08:06       Updated : Mar 7, 2023 - 08:06
SK Group headquarters in Jongno-gu, central Seoul (SK Inc.)
SK Group headquarters in Jongno-gu, central Seoul (SK Inc.)

SK Inc., the investment arm of SK Group, said Tuesday it has finalized the agenda for the upcoming shareholders meeting this month, which aim to boost both expertise and inclusivity of its board of directors and enhance shareholder benefits.

The holding unit of the nation’s third-largest conglomerate said the board held a meeting a day earlier to approve the agenda items and appointed a financial services lawyer as the final candidate for its outside director.

Hyun-ju Helen Pak is a foreign attorney at one of the country’s leading law firms, Shin & Kim. The SK board gave her a positive evaluation based on her ample experience in finance, from project financing to private equity funds, as well as a deep knowledge and understanding of investment business and corporate management, company officials said.

If Pak is elected as a new board member during the meeting scheduled for March 29, she is expected to become the second female outside director to serve at the five-member board at SK Inc.

SK also looks to change its dividend record date at the meeting so that investors can decide whether to buy shares by looking at the determined dividend amount.

While the current articles of association set the dividend reference date as the last day of each fiscal year for profit dividends, which is at midnight on July 1, the new articles will allow the board of directors to set the dividend reference date after the dividend amount is finalized.



By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
