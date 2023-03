South Korean shipping company HMM's containers wait for shipment at a Busan port on Friday to deliver relief goods for victims of the Turkey-Syria earthquake. The firm said Monday it has decided to offer its containers free of charge to help relief efforts, with the first batch of 50 containers departing last week. HMM also plans to ship an additional 150 container homes to the quake-hit regions later this month.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com