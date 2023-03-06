 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

SK chief discusses energy cooperation with biz leaders in Denmark, Portugal

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 6, 2023 - 10:04       Updated : Mar 6, 2023 - 10:04
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won (right) meets Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners CEO Jakob Poulsen (second from left) in Denmark last Thursday. (SK Group)
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won (right) meets Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners CEO Jakob Poulsen (second from left) in Denmark last Thursday. (SK Group)

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won has met with business leaders in Denmark and Portugal during his recent visit to Europe and discussed efforts to boost investment and cooperation in green energy, SK said Monday.

During the meeting with Henrik Andersen, CEO of Vestas, a Danish wind turbine company, Chey made various business proposals, including ways to jointly make inroads into Southeast Asia and expand the partnership into green hydrogen development, SK said.

Andersen said Korea is the business hub in the Asia-Pacific and expressed hopes of advancing the cooperation in green electricity as well, such as electric car charging, according to SK.

Vestas, a manufacturer and seller of wind turbines, unveiled in January a $300 million plan to build a major manufacturing facility in and relocation of its Asia-Pacific office to South Korea.

Chey met with Jakob Poulsen, CEO of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, a Danish investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments, on the same day and discussed a wide range of topics, including wind power, energy storage systems and small modular reactors.

CIP is engaged in multi-gigawatt wind power development projects in South Korea's southern regions. It has set up a venture with SK E&S Co., a SK unit, and obtained a license for a wind power plant in a southwestern coastal city.

In Portugal, Chey met with Filipe Silva, CEO of the energy firm Galp, and discussed business opportunities in batteries, hydrogen and other renewable energies.

Chey was on a six-day visit to three European nations, including Spain, last week, as a special presidential envoy to promote South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern port city of Busan.

Chey also serves as the head of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a key South Korean business lobby. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114