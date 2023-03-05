 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Life&Style

History museum unveils 335 videos of modern Korea

By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Mar 5, 2023 - 15:48       Updated : Mar 5, 2023 - 15:48
Captured scene of crowds cheering upon hearing the official announcement of the Japanese military representatives signing surrender documents in Seoul, in September 1945 (National Museum of Korean Contemporary History)
Captured scene of crowds cheering upon hearing the official announcement of the Japanese military representatives signing surrender documents in Seoul, in September 1945 (National Museum of Korean Contemporary History)

The National Museum of Korean Contemporary History and the Korean Broadcasting System on Friday released some 335 videos documenting major historical and social events in Korea, from the early 1900s to the 1980s.

The short films and video clips collected by KBS is posted on the museum’s website. The total running time of the entire archive reaches more than 40 hours.

KBS converted the films into high-resolution video format for streaming while the museum categorized and labeled each recording. Experts' commentaries have been added to each video to explain the context in detail.

Videos of Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of Korea include footage of Korean independence activists working abroad and Korean forced laborers during World War II. Clips showing the tumultuous post-liberation period and the Korean War are also available.

Highlights include Olympic ice skaters practicing at Gyeongbokgung's Gyeonghoeru Pavilion in 1947, the ceremony proclaiming the establishment of the government of the Republic of Korea in 1948 and independence activist and statesman Kim Gu's funeral in 1949.

In addition to showing major events in modern Korean history, there are clips that show the everyday lives of Koreans.

The museum plans to release up to 800 videos by the end of this year. Some 460 videos on the Korean War will be available for viewing on June 25.



By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114