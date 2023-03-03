 Back To Top
Entertainment

OPL returns to Korea after 20 years, this time collaborates with cellist Han Jae-min

By Park Ga-young
Published : Mar 3, 2023 - 16:40       Updated : Mar 3, 2023 - 16:40
Music director of Orchestre Philharmonique du Luxembourg Gustavo Gimeno (Vincero)
Music director of Orchestre Philharmonique du Luxembourg Gustavo Gimeno (Vincero)

Orchestre Philharmonique du Luxembourg (OPL) returns to South Korea for the first time since 2003 this time with conductor Gustavo Gimeno.

On the Korea-only tour, the Spanish conductor, 47, will lead the orchestra for four performances around the country with 16-year-old Korean cellist Han Jae-min, the youngest winner of the George Enescu International Competition.

For the first part of the concert, the orchestra and Han will present Dvorak Cello Concerto, Op. 104, B. 191. After the intermission, the orchestra will return with Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5, Op. 64.

The tour will kick off on May 25 at Seoul Arts Center and then they bring the same program to Gyeongnam Culture & Art Center, Jinju, South Gyeongsang Provicne, on May 26, Busan Cinema Center on May 27 and Daegu Concert House on May 28.

Gimeno, 47, has been leading the orchestra since 2015 and began his term as music director for Toronto Symphony Orchestra in 2020/21. He will also assume his role as music director of Teatro Real, an opera house in Madrid, Spain, for the 2025-26 season.

The orchestra, founded in 1933, consists of 98 musicians from 20 nations.

Han, born in Wonju, Gangwon Province, in 2006, is also the winner of the International Isang Yun Competition 2022.

Cellist Han Jae-min (Vincero)
Cellist Han Jae-min (Vincero)



By Park Ga-young (gypark@heraldcorp.com)
