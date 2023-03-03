 Back To Top
National

[Newsmaker] Delivery riders help nab hit-and-run driver

By Jung Min-kyung
Published : Mar 3, 2023 - 15:46       Updated : Mar 3, 2023 - 16:01
(Online community in Changwon)

Delivery riders helped police catch a drunk driver who fled after hitting a parked truck, officials said Friday.

The Changwon Seobu Police Station said the 40-year-old male driver was suspected of crashing into a truck while changing lanes near the city’s northeastern district of Uichang-gu at 11:28 p.m. on Wednesday.

The driver had been on the run in his vehicle after some officers began chasing him upon receiving a report of suspected drunk driving.

Following the hit-and-run, instead of reporting the accident to the police, the suspect stepped out of his car and ran into a nearby alley.

Four delivery riders on motor bikes who witnessed the hit-and-run began to chase the suspect after police arrived at the site and asked for their help. The delivery riders encircled and caught the suspect about 100 meters from the site.

The suspect’s alcohol level was found to exceed the level of license revocation.

Police plan to book the suspect on charges of violating the road traffic law, while handing out rewards to the delivery riders.



By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)
