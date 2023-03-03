 Back To Top
National

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases around 10,000; gov't mulling lifting antivirus measures

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 3, 2023 - 10:47       Updated : Mar 3, 2023 - 10:47
Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong presides over a meeting with health authorities on COVID-19 on Friday. (Yonhap)
South Korea reported 10,408 new COVID-19 cases Friday, as the government said it will start discussions on lifting remaining antivirus measures.

The figure is up by 357 from the previous week, and slightly higher than the past seven-day average of 9,195, data from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency showed.

The total caseload came to 30,543,981. South Korea reported 11 deaths, bringing the death toll to 34,014.

Critically ill patients stood at 135, up from the previous day's 129.

Amid stabilizing infection trends, the government said it will hold discussions on lifting remaining COVID-19 prevention measures, including the mandatory mask wearing rule in public transportation and medical facilities.

On Jan. 30, South Korea lifted most mandatory indoor mask-wearing rules after more than two years.

