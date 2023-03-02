[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Nonsan Strawberry Festival Nonsan Strawberry Festival will take place from March 8 through March 12 at various areas of Nonsan Citizen Park in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province. The event promotes Nonsan strawberries, providing opportunities for tourists visiting the city to enjoy them and the beautiful surroundings in which they are grown. The five-day festival offers various hands-on activities, including strawberry jam making, strawberry picking and more. Visitors can also enjoy delicious strawberry-themed desserts as well. Detailed information can be found at www.nonsan.go.kr/nsfestival/.

Hueree Maehwa and Canola Flower Festivals, Jeju The Hueree Maehwa Festival, which kicks off on Feb. 24, runs through March 24 at Hueree Natural Park on Jeju Island. Maehwa is plum blossom in Korean. The park, near Mount Halla, offers a chance to stroll, relax and enjoy the early spring. The annual festival highlights Jeju Island’s splendid scenery and its beautiful plum blossoms, among many other flowers blooming in the spring season. It offers multiple photo zones for families and friends to take memorable pictures. The Hueree Canola Flower Festival, which runs through March 31, is held alongside the Maehwa Festival for the spring flower lovers across the globe. The event is open to people of all ages, and admission fees vary by age. Updated information can be found at either www.hueree.com or www.visitjeju.net/en.

Sonata of Light, Wonju The Sonata of Light is a permanent, 3D nighttime light show taking place at Oak Valley in Wonju, Gangwon Provice. With 3D mapping software, the resort's promenade and golf course become stages for a 3D light show at night, creating a romantic and fairy-tale atmosphere. The event offers an opportunity for visitors to enjoy the show while on a leisurely 40-minute stroll on the walking trail. The show runs from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and tickets are 20,000 won for adults and 15,000 won for children. Tickets can be booked on local e-commerce platforms Naver Booking and Tmon. More information can be found at www.oakvalley.co.kr.

Royal Culture Festival The ninth edition of the Royal Culture Festival is set to be held from April 29 to May 7 at the five Royal Palaces, Jongmyo Shrine and Sajikdan Altar in Seoul. The event allows visitors to experience the important cultural heritage of Korea through unique performances, exhibitions and hands-on programs. The festival takes place twice a year, in spring and fall. Visit the festival’s official website www.chf.or.kr for more information in English, Japanese and more.