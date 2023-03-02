[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

“Count”

(South Korea)

Opened Feb. 22

Comedy

Directed by Kwon Hyuk-jae

Former boxing Olympic medalist Si-heon (Jin Seon-kyu), who now teaches at a high school in Jinhae, North Gyeongsang Province, decides to start a boxing team after discovering talent in his student Yoon-woo, played by Sung Yoo-bin.

The film is based on the real-life story of South Korean boxer Park Si-hun, who won a gold medal in the men’s light middleweight category at the 1988 Summer Olympics.