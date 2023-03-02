[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

“Count”
(South Korea)
Opened Feb. 22
Comedy
Directed by Kwon Hyuk-jae
Former boxing Olympic medalist Si-heon (Jin Seon-kyu), who now teaches at a high school in Jinhae, North Gyeongsang Province, decides to start a boxing team after discovering talent in his student Yoon-woo, played by Sung Yoo-bin.
The film is based on the real-life story of South Korean boxer Park Si-hun, who won a gold medal in the men’s light middleweight category at the 1988 Summer Olympics.
“Missing”
(US)
Opened Feb. 22
Mystery/Thriller
Directed by Nicholas D. Johnson, Will Merrick
June (Storm Reid) searches for her mother who went missing while on vacation in Columbia with her new boyfriend. Stuck thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, June creatively uses all the latest technology at her fingertips.
“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”
(US)
Opened Feb. 15
Action
Directed by Peyton Reed
In this sequel to "Ant-Man" (2015) and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" (2018) and the 31st film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ant-Man and the Wasp explore the Quantum Realm and interact with strange new creatures.
“The First Slam Dunk”
(Japan)
Opened Jan. 4
Adventure/Comedy
Directed by Takehiko Inoue
Based on the "Slam Dunk" manga series written and illustrated by Takehiko Inoue, this animated sports film follows Ryota Miyagi, a high school student who plays as a point guard on his school’s basketball team. It follows his journey of winning the championship at a nationwide basketball competition.