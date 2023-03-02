 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Religious group's request for court injunction to block release of Netflix documentary rejected

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 2, 2023 - 20:24       Updated : Mar 2, 2023 - 20:24

(123rf)
(123rf)
A South Korean court on Thursday rejected a local religious group's request for an injunction to stop the release of a new Netflix documentary series about its chief.

The Seoul Western District Court turned down the request that the religious fringe sect Christian Gospel Mission, better known as JMS (Jesus Morning Star), made against MBC, a major television network, and Netflix.

The eight-part documentary series, "In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal," is about four Korean religious figures, including Jeong Myeong-seok, head of JMS, who claim to be prophets, according to the global streaming platform. MBC participated in the production of the series.

Jeong, 78, is standing trial on charges of sexually assaulting several female followers.

JMS filed for the injunction, claiming that featuring a case being handled by a court in a documentary series breaches the "principle of presumption of innocence" and undermines religious freedom.

The court said MBC and Netflix appear to have made the program based on a considerable amount of objective and subjective materials backing its claim.

"It is hard to judge that a major part of the program involving JMS is not true, simply based on the materials submitted by the group," it said.

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114