 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to 7,000s

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 2, 2023 - 10:51       Updated : Mar 2, 2023 - 10:51
School employees remove partitions at a high school cafeteria in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on Monday. (Yonhap)
School employees remove partitions at a high school cafeteria in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on Monday. (Yonhap)

South Korea reported 7,561 new COVID-19 cases Thursday due to fewer tests a day earlier.

The figure is a drop of 4,730 from the previous day as fewer tests were conducted on the March 1 Independence Movement Day.

Compared with last week, the daily tally fell by 23,282. It is also the lowest daily count for any Thursday since June 23, 2022, when the figure came to 7,491.

The country added 15 deaths, bringing the death toll to 34,003. The number of critically ill patients stood at 129. The total caseload came to 30,533,573.

Amid a downward trend in infections, schools in South Korea started their first spring semester without the indoor mask mandate Thursday.

Students also will no longer be required to have their temperature taken before entry, and schools are allowed to remove partitions in cafeterias.

The previous day, South Korea lifted the post-arrival Polymerase Chain Reaction testing requirement for Chinese arrivals, considering that infections are stabilizing there.

Still, the pre-arrival test requirement will remain in place until March 10 to monitor the effect of the eased restrictions. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114