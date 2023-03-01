K-pop artists to celebrate coming of spring

Group concept photo for Twice's 12th mini album "Ready To Be" (JYP Entertainment)

The K-pop scene welcomes back some familiar faces in March that have been missed, just as spring begins.

First on the list of much-celebrated returns is Onew of SHINee, with his first solo full-length album “Circle” coming on Monday.

"Circle" will be released some 11 months after the artist's second mini album “Dice.”

The album comprises 10 tracks across diverse genres, with the lead track “O.”

The main track is an R&B song in which the sounds of arpeggio synths, heavy bass and groovy melodies deliver a message about the cycle of one's life and the parallels to nature.

Renowned artists such as rapper Giriboy and singer-songwriter Sam Kim took part in the making and composition of some tracks on the album.

On the same day, K-pop boy band Cravity is also releasing its fifth mini album, “Master: Piece.”

The album consists of lead single “Groovy” alongside the five side tracks "Fly," “Get Lifted,” “Baddie,” “A to Z” and “Light the Way.”

The lead single is in a 2000s retro pop and hip-hop style that represents Cravity’s identity. Two members of the group, Serim and Allen, wrote lyrics on the track.

On March 7, Cherry Bullet is back with a third mini album, “Cherry Dash,” a year after its last album.

The energetic K-pop girl group will show a confident side on “P.O.W!” talking about their strong ambitions to become center of the world.

Next up to return is Twice with its 12th mini album, “Ready To Be,” on March 10.

Coming 11 months since its last album release, the long-anticipated drop is led by “Set Me Free,” a song with powerful sounds and groove lines.

Aside from the lead track, the album consists of six other tracks including the English version of the lead single, English single “Moonlight Sunrise” that was released in January, “Got the Thrills,” “Blame it on Me,” “Wallflower” and “Crazy Stupid Love.”

Dahyeon of Twice took part in writing the lyrics for “Blame it on Me” and “Crazy Stupid Love.”