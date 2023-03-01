 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

K-pop artists to celebrate coming of spring

By Hong Yoo
Published : Mar 2, 2023 - 09:12       Updated : Mar 2, 2023 - 09:12
Group concept photo for Twice's 12th mini album
Group concept photo for Twice's 12th mini album "Ready To Be" (JYP Entertainment)

The K-pop scene welcomes back some familiar faces in March that have been missed, just as spring begins.

First on the list of much-celebrated returns is Onew of SHINee, with his first solo full-length album “Circle” coming on Monday.

"Circle" will be released some 11 months after the artist's second mini album “Dice.”

The album comprises 10 tracks across diverse genres, with the lead track “O.”

The main track is an R&B song in which the sounds of arpeggio synths, heavy bass and groovy melodies deliver a message about the cycle of one's life and the parallels to nature.

Renowned artists such as rapper Giriboy and singer-songwriter Sam Kim took part in the making and composition of some tracks on the album.

On the same day, K-pop boy band Cravity is also releasing its fifth mini album, “Master: Piece.”

The album consists of lead single “Groovy” alongside the five side tracks "Fly," “Get Lifted,” “Baddie,” “A to Z” and “Light the Way.”

The lead single is in a 2000s retro pop and hip-hop style that represents Cravity’s identity. Two members of the group, Serim and Allen, wrote lyrics on the track.

On March 7, Cherry Bullet is back with a third mini album, “Cherry Dash,” a year after its last album.

The energetic K-pop girl group will show a confident side on “P.O.W!” talking about their strong ambitions to become center of the world.

Next up to return is Twice with its 12th mini album, “Ready To Be,” on March 10.

Coming 11 months since its last album release, the long-anticipated drop is led by “Set Me Free,” a song with powerful sounds and groove lines.

Aside from the lead track, the album consists of six other tracks including the English version of the lead single, English single “Moonlight Sunrise” that was released in January, “Got the Thrills,” “Blame it on Me,” “Wallflower” and “Crazy Stupid Love.”

Dahyeon of Twice took part in writing the lyrics for “Blame it on Me” and “Crazy Stupid Love.”

Teaser image of Kai's upcoming EP
Teaser image of Kai's upcoming EP "Rover" (SM Entertainment)

Kai of EXO will come out with the new mini album “Rover” on March 13. His third mini album follows "Peaches," released in November 2021.

Expectations are high for yet another stylish and outstanding album by the world-class performer.

Cover image of Jimin's upcoming solo album
Cover image of Jimin's upcoming solo album "Face" (Big Hit Music)

Last but not least, Jimin of K-pop phenomenon BTS will drop his first solo album “Face” on March 24.

Prior to the release of the album, Jimin will unveil the prerelease single “Set Me Free Pt. 2,” about letting go of many feelings to live a free life, on March 17.

“Face” carries six tracks, including lead single “Like Crazy” and its English version, alongside “Set Me Free Pt. 2,” “Face-off,” “Interlude: Dive” and “Alone.”

“Like Crazy” is a synth-pop tune that accentuates Jimin’s mellow voice with strong synth and drum sounds.

Renowned musicians including Pdogg, Supreme Boi, Ghstloop, Evan, Blvsh, Chris James, and RM of BTS took part in bringing the album together.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114