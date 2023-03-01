[Herald Interview] Unmasked by avatar: K-pop idols show true selves in metaverse

One of the most memorable moments in producing Kakao Entertainment's online audition program "Girl's Re:verse" was when one of the contestants made a rude finger gesture to the others, says producer Son Su-jung.

It was the first time all 30 of the contestants' virtual characters had gathered in the metaverse, and Muneo's unexpected cursing not only caught the producers off-guard, but the other contestants as well.

"(Muneo's action) smashed the boundary (of pre-conceptions) the girls had. They found the situation funny, not because of the curse itself, but because they realized it's okay to just have fun and fool around here," Son said during a joint online interview with the local press held on Tuesday.

"The girls seemed more relaxed after that point and spoke and acted more openly," the producer added.

With only the final round left until the winners are decided, Son and her co-producer Cho Joo-yeon conducted a joint online interview with the local press to share their thoughts.

"Girl's Re:verse" is a 12-episode show that began airing in January and has since followed the journey of 30 singers as they competed through their avatars in the metaverse to make it to the final five.

Muneo's action is symbolic of the value the producers believe "Girl's Re:verse" had achieved -- to free idols of the restraints they had been bridled by in the real world and to just be themselves.

The strict anonymity of the singers, whose identities were kept not only from the viewers but from the other contestants as well, is what differentiated "Girl's Re:verse" from other survival shows. Only those who were disqualified could reveal their identity.

The girls weren't allowed to meet or find out about each other's identity until the very final shooting.

"This resulted in double the amount of work for the staff as we had to take extra care in reserving the shooting and recording time, making sure to hide their identities while moving around in the studios. But we believed that if the girls met in the real world and the boundary (between the real and virtual) was broken, they wouldn't be able to immerse themselves in the metaverse as they had done before," Son said.

The deep immersion of the girls was what pulled the program through, despite the skeptical views it faced in the beginning. Uniting two minor cultures -- two-dimensional animation and K-pop idol -- into one mixing pot was a risky move that could have cost the program its popularity.

"Even some of our staff had a hard time focusing at first," Son said. "We knew we had hurdles to overcome and our first and most important goal was building intimacy."

The start of this journey goes back almost a year. In April 2022, the producers held meeting after meeting with each of the girls to create their avatars. The girls customized almost everything about their characters, from their name and personality to their appearance, hair and eye color. In this process, the girls immersed naturally into their virtual counterparts.

"We believed if the singers themselves could really immerse into the characters, the viewers would soon follow suit," Son said.