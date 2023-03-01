 Back To Top
[Korea Quiz] Beloved alcohol

By Korea Herald
Published : Mar 1, 2023 - 15:32       Updated : Mar 1, 2023 - 15:44

Find the answer at the bottom of the page.

In South Korea, soju has long been loved for its accessibility and versatility. A bottle costs just under $1.50 and it pairs well with a wide variety of foods or other drinks. Think of the boilermaker known as "somaek," or any of the other variations.

This vodka-like spirit also makes frequent appearances in Korean dramas, and it is over these green bottles of soju that friends catch up with each other and colleagues unwind after a long day at work.

Due to its special status, any hike in soju prices becomes a matter of national interest.

Recently, as runaway inflation brings upward pressure on the price of soju products, politicians and policymakers are openly calling on soju makers to withstand them. They cite the unique "psychological impact" that a price hike on soju can have.

“Soju is an item that so many Koreans enjoy,” Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said, adding that he “expects” soju makers’ cooperation in keeping soju just as accessible as it is now.

Answer: (d)



By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
