[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jungkook quits Instagram

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

Jungkook of BTS assured fans it was he who deleted his Instagram account, not a hacker. The boy band star wrote to fans on fan community platform Weverse that he left the social media service as he just did not feel like doing it anymore, lest fans worry. Jungkook opened his own account in December 2021 at the same time as his bandmates. His account had more than 51 million followers as of last week. He was the second Korean celebrity to log 50 million followers on the platform, following bandmate V. Separately, the music video for BTS’ hit song “Life Goes On” logged 500 million views on YouTube on Saturday. It is the septet’s 16th to reach that milestone. “Life Goes On” fronted its 2020 special album “Be” and landed atop Billboard’s Hot 100. NewJeans sets record streaks in Korea with ‘Ditto’





(Credit: Ador)

NewJeans have stayed atop two of the largest weekly music charts at home with “Ditto,” now for 10 weeks in a row. This is the longest streak on both charts – Melon and Bugs – that a song has maintained the top spot. “Ditto” was released on Dec. 19 in advance to the full release of the group’s single “OMG.” “Ditto” surpassed 200 million streams on Spotify on Monday, only 68 days since the release. It is the quintet’s second song to achieve the feat, after debut song “Hype Boy.” The song entered Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 96 and stayed on the chart for five consecutive weeks. The single album from January sold more than a million copies and became its first million-seller in three weeks, as did its namesake debut album this month. TXT marks 4 years since debut with rearranged song

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

Tomorrow X Together unveiled a retake on “Happy Fools” on Tuesday to celebrate the fourth anniversary of the band's debut. The song is from its fifth EP, “The Name Chapter: Temptation,” and originally featured American rapper Coi Leray. Yeonjun wrote the melody and all the bandmates participated in writing lyrics for the pop-rap tune that ranked No. 8 on Billboard’s world digital songs sales chart. The rearranged single is part of the band’s 2023 Dream Week, a weeklong event to celebrate the anniversary. In the meantime, the band performed "Sugar Rush Ride," the main track from its fifth EP, on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" that aired early Tuesday in the US. Late next month, TXT will kick off its second world tour under "Act: Sweet Mirage" with two days of concerts in Seoul. The tour will bring the band to 13 cities for 23 concerts in total. WEi to host 2nd world tour in April

(Credit: OUI Entertainment)