Yoon finds Japan ties harder to reset as Korea marks March 1 Movement

A conservative leader eager to “quickly mend relations” with Japan, President Yoon Suk Yeol is still facing an uphill battle to deliver on the pledge made months ago, as Tokyo shows little sign of moving to close the deal.

Apologizing to and compensating Koreans forced to work for Japanese companies during World War II are what Seoul says Tokyo needs to do. That depends on the Japanese leader because it is now a “political decision” according to Foreign Minister Park Jin last week, when he met his Japanese counterpart at a security conference in Munich, Germany. Park talked to Korean victims Tuesday to discuss government efforts.

The victims -- specifically those who are affected by the 2018 Supreme Court rulings ordering Japanese firms to pay damages -- have repeatedly demanded the Japanese offer a formal apology with direct compensation, which the firms have rejected. The victims accuse the Korean government of being soft on Tokyo, since Seoul is working on ending the dispute with a less formal apology and funds coming mostly from Korean companies.

And calling out Japan on Wednesday’s Independence Movement Day is not something under discussion, according to reports that cited a senior official at Yoon’s office. Yoon would not directly ask Japan to be more agreeable to striking a compromise in his speech to mark the occasion, usually a venue for the Korean president to set out priorities involving Japan, which ruled over the Korean Peninsula between 1910-1945.

On Independence Day in August last year -- another opportunity to directly address the public about what the president intends to do with the Asian rival -- Yoon did not go into specifics about the labor dispute. But he had offered optimism, saying he would not only repair strained ties but advance them, a show of confidence that had clearly convinced Koreans that the president had something prepared to warm relations.

“We’re seeing seemingly unworkable differences now, but I think the two sides would come around one way or the other, though it’d be harder to exactly pinpoint when that would take place,” said Choi Eun-mi, a research fellow at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies, noting it also is in Japan’s best interests to get past the issue.

Seoul is now a major player deeply involved in international endeavors for peace, and Tokyo is well aware of the challenge that follows from having dismissed Korea’s concerns, according to Choi.

The Korean and Japanese leaders have already enough trust to make that happen, Choi added, saying she thinks little of any speculation suggesting that Japan is wary of a breakthrough because chipping in such efforts could be used for political gain by Korea ahead of its general elections early next year. Korean politicians have often rallied anti-Japanese sentiments to woo voters.

Lee Won-deog, a professor of Japanese studies at Kookmin University, said Japan has nothing to gain, politically as well as economically, as long as no efforts are made to change the status quo.

“From North Korea, China and Taiwan to global supply chains, Japan needs Korea on its side,” Lee said of Seoul-Tokyo cooperation on global challenges. Korea has exhausted every avenue, made all outreach and brought to the table what it could possible come up with, even at the risk of political backlash, Lee added.

“This is a dispute that involves both Korea and Japan. Coming to terms with what’s on the table after rounds of talks is more like finishing what we started together than just giving into concessions,” Lee said. This month is best to bring closure, given Yoon’s trip to the US in April and his second trip to Japan the following month for a Group of Seven meeting, according to Lee.

Asking for US intervention is a last resort but could be an option if all other efforts prove futile, Lee said. The US, the biggest ally of both Korea and Japan, has distanced from Korea-Japan negotiations out of fear that doing so could render reaching reconciliation much harder.