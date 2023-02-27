Kuwait recalls Korea’s support during Gulf War on 62nd National Day

A glimpse of the city of Modern Kuwait. (Embassy of Kuwait in Seoul)

Kuwait’s top envoy to Seoul recalled the firm stance of Korea to support Kuwait during the 1990-1991 Gulf War while celebrating his country’s 62nd National Day in Seoul last week. Korea supported Kuwait's rights during the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in 1990 by sending troops to Kuwait to help liberate the Gulf state. Kuwait’s national day, which falls on Feb. 25, marks the commemoration of the day Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salim Al-Sabah became the ruler of Kuwait in 1950. Al-Sabah signed a treaty attaining Kuwait’s independence from Britain. Kuwait was a British protectorate until 1961. "We will always remember in our hearts the support from the Korean people," said Ambassador to South Korea Deyab Farhan Al-Rashidi, referring to the Kuwait-Korea historical relationship that has grown stronger in all fields to achieve the interests of people.

A Poster showcasing Kuwait National Day.

Since the establishment of a diplomatic relationship in 1979, Kuwait and Korea reached significant heights with their strategic partnership acting as an exemplary model for political, economic and peaceful cooperation, said Al-Rashidi. Al-Rashidi also revisited the high level of cooperation during the COVID-19 pandemic, citing Kuwait as among the first countries to import medical equipment necessary for fighting the pandemic. "Kuwaiti government strived to maintain the stability of energy supplied from Kuwait to Korea," he stressed.

Former President Park Geun-hye and Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah hold a summit at Bayan Palace in Kuwait City, Kuwait in March 2015(Yonhap)