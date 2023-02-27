Kuwait recalls Korea’s support during Gulf War on 62nd National Day

Kuwait’s top envoy to Seoul recalled the firm stance of Korea to support Kuwait during the 1990-1991 Gulf War while celebrating his country’s 62nd National Day in Seoul last week.
Korea supported Kuwait's rights during the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in 1990 by sending troops to Kuwait to help liberate the Gulf state.
Kuwait’s national day, which falls on Feb. 25, marks the commemoration of the day Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salim Al-Sabah became the ruler of Kuwait in 1950. Al-Sabah signed a treaty attaining Kuwait’s independence from Britain.
Kuwait was a British protectorate until 1961.
"We will always remember in our hearts the support from the Korean people," said Ambassador to South Korea Deyab Farhan Al-Rashidi, referring to the Kuwait-Korea historical relationship that has grown stronger in all fields to achieve the interests of people.
Since the establishment of a diplomatic relationship in 1979, Kuwait and Korea reached significant heights with their strategic partnership acting as an exemplary model for political, economic and peaceful cooperation, said Al-Rashidi.
Al-Rashidi also revisited the high level of cooperation during the COVID-19 pandemic, citing Kuwait as among the first countries to import medical equipment necessary for fighting the pandemic.
"Kuwaiti government strived to maintain the stability of energy supplied from Kuwait to Korea," he stressed.
Al-Rashidi referred to the Sheikh Jaber Causeway, the Al-Zour Refinery Plant, the Abdullah and Al-Ahmadi Refinery Plants and applauded Korean companies for playing an important role in implementing several mega-projects of infrastructure, construction, and energy in Kuwait worth billions of US dollars during the past 20 years.
"The participation of Korean companies in Kuwaiti projects reflects Kuwait's firm trust toward Korean companies," he added.
Al-Rashidi mentioned the signing of an agreement on cooperation with Incheon International Airport Corporation to operate the new T4 terminal in Kuwait International Airport starting in 2018.
He also invited Korean companies to execute projects related to Kuwait Vision 2035.
Kuwait’s Vision 2035 aims to transform Kuwait into a financial and trade hub, both regionally and internationally, under the guidance of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait.
The ambassador hoped to diversify cooperation by entering new fields of digital technology, Al, cyber security, renewable energy, food and medicine security.
Meanwhile, Won Hee-ryong, minister for land, infrastructure and transport in Korea, also delivered remarks highlighting remarkable achievements in construction, plants, and energy between Korea and Kuwait.
“During the Gulf War, about 350 Korean soldiers joined the UN coalition and fought to restore the territory of Kuwait,” stressed Won.
Won also applauded the role of Korean construction companies and workers who remained in Kuwait even during the war, and who stuck to their commitments to complete their projects.
"A notable example is the Jaber Causeway, the longest sea bridge in the Middle East and a symbol of Kuwait's economic growth, balanced development and dynamic future," Won highlighted.
He also referred to the successful completion of the world's largest Al-Zour LNG import terminal by a Korean company, despite all the difficulties caused by COVID-19.