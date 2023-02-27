Stricter rules to be applied for insurance coverage in MRI, ultrasound checkups

Amid growing concerns over the deteriorating finances of the National Health Insurance Service, the government plans to reduce provision of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) checkups and ultrasound scans.

Reporting on a meeting it held with doctors' groups, the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service and the National Health Insurance Service, The Ministry of Health and Welfare said an agreement had been reached on stricter standards when approving coverage for MRI checkups and ultrasound scans.

Currently, up to three MRI scans on brain and cerebrovascular vessels are covered after a neurological examination for headaches and dizziness. According to the new plan discussed in the meeting, state insurance will only cover up to two MRI scans, and only if there are abnormal findings in neurological tests.

Ultrasound scans are covered even for body parts not directly related to the initial complaint , but according to the new plan, the number of body parts to be scanned will be limited in the future.

The new approach backtracks on policies pursued by the former Moon Jae-in administration which expanded coverage for a broader range of medical treatments, including MRIs and ultrasound scans.

"During the last five years, the expansion of health insurance coverage has led to a tremendous increase in medical expenses," Health and Welfare Minister Cho Kyu-hong said last year. "Especially, we have seen a tenfold increase in MRI diagnosis expenses."