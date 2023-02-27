 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Stricter rules to be applied for insurance coverage in MRI, ultrasound checkups

By Lee Jaeeun
Published : Feb 27, 2023 - 16:11       Updated : Feb 27, 2023 - 16:11
Health and Welfare Minister Cho Kyu-hong (Yonhap)
Health and Welfare Minister Cho Kyu-hong (Yonhap)

Amid growing concerns over the deteriorating finances of the National Health Insurance Service, the government plans to reduce provision of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) checkups and ultrasound scans.

Reporting on a meeting it held with doctors' groups, the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service and the National Health Insurance Service, The Ministry of Health and Welfare said an agreement had been reached on stricter standards when approving coverage for MRI checkups and ultrasound scans.

Currently, up to three MRI scans on brain and cerebrovascular vessels are covered after a neurological examination for headaches and dizziness. According to the new plan discussed in the meeting, state insurance will only cover up to two MRI scans, and only if there are abnormal findings in neurological tests.

Ultrasound scans are covered even for body parts not directly related to the initial complaint , but according to the new plan, the number of body parts to be scanned will be limited in the future.

The new approach backtracks on policies pursued by the former Moon Jae-in administration which expanded coverage for a broader range of medical treatments, including MRIs and ultrasound scans.

"During the last five years, the expansion of health insurance coverage has led to a tremendous increase in medical expenses," Health and Welfare Minister Cho Kyu-hong said last year. "Especially, we have seen a tenfold increase in MRI diagnosis expenses."



By Lee Jaeeun (jenn@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114