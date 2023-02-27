[Newsmaker] Ju-ae not confirmed as Kim’s successor: minister

This photo, released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Feb. 26, 2023, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (2nd from L) and his daughter Kim Ju-ae (C) attending a groundbreaking ceremony for a new street in Pyongyang. (Yonhap)

The South Korean unification minister on Monday said it is too early to conclude that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s daughter, Kim Ju-ae, has been appointed as the country’s next leader.

But Unification Minister Kwon Young-se braced for the possibility of North Korea pursuing to position Kim Ju-ae as Kim Jong-un’s heir apparent in his interview with South Korean radio broadcaster CBS. Kwon answered that she is in a “gray zone” when asked whether he classifies her as a potential heir.

“North Korea definitely seeks a fourth-generation hereditary succession,” Kwon said. “But it would be right to keep an eye on whether Kim Ju-ae has been selected as the fourth-generation successor.”

Kwon’s assessment came after Kim Ju-ae’s first attendance at an economic event, which re-kindled the debate on whether she has been chosen as Kim Jong-un’s heir apparent.

Kim Ju-ae participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for a residential street in the Sopho area in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang. She dug the soil right next to her father on Feb. 25, North Korean state media reported the following day.

Kim Ju-ae previously and publicly accompanied her father and the country’s leader Kim Jong-un to events related to North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs, including the Hwasong-17 launch and depots of KN-23 and Hwasong-12 missiles last year. She also attended a lavish banquet and military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the foundation of the Korean People’s Army on Feb. 8 this year.

But Kim Ju-ae has recently widened her sphere of public activities into nonmilitary events, starting with her attendance at sports events staged on Feb.17 to celebrate the birth anniversary of the late leader Kim Jong-il.

Kwon pointed out that her public appearances -- especially at the groundbreaking ceremony -- are “not par for the course.”

“North Korea is a more patriarchal, male-dominated society than ours,” Kwon said. “So I have doubts over whether she can lead the North Korean system centered on the military even though North Korea begins to groom her as the country’s successor.”

The South Korean unification minister added that South Korea has not obtained definite evidence that the North Korean leader’s firstborn child is a son, although it has detected related signs. The lack of certain information has made it difficult for South Korea to conclude the implications of Kim Ju-ae’s frequent public appearances.

South Korea for now can only confirm that Kim Ju-ae is the eldest of the leader’s two daughters.

Kwon said South Korea would focus on the possibility that Kim Ju-ae has been used for the purpose of propaganda if Kim Jong-un’s firstborn child is a son.

The South Korean spy agency previously confirmed that the publicly disclosed child is Kim Ju-ae born in 2013 in a closed-door briefing to the parliamentary intelligence committee in November 2022. The National Intelligence Service said that she is the second child of the North Korean leader.

Seoul-based experts have been divided on whether Kim Ju-ae’s frequent public activities indicate Pyongyang’s intent to groom her to be the country’s next leader.

Cheong Seong-chang, director of the Center for East Asian Cooperation at the Sejong Institute, said her attendance at the ICBM missile launch and groundbreaking ceremony suggest that she has been “internally appointed as the successor.”



But Hong Min, director of the North Korean Research Division at the South Korean state-funded Korea Institute for National Unification, pointed out that Kim Ju-ae’s attendance at the groundbreaking ceremony was a publicity tool to suggest the unity of North Korean youth. North Korean state media on Sunday reported that around 100,000 young personnel volunteered to build around 4,100 houses in the Sopho area.

“North Korea has utilized Kim Ju-ae symbolically for events that bring the theme of youth to the forefront and highlight construction by future generations,” Hong said.

“North Korea will seek to draw sympathy and solidarity from future generations born after 2010 by continuously and publicly exposing the process of Kim Ju-ae’s coming of age,” he added.