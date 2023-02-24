Korea Quiz - 'Winter Sonata,' the beginning of Hallyu

Q: "Winter Sonata," a Korean TV drama series that premiered in January 2002, is widely perceived as the beginning of Hallyu. Its massive popularity across Asia, particularly in Japan, brought a moment of awakening to the local content industry that a Korean story, if told well, could touch the hearts of global viewers.

Which of the following is not true about Winter Sonata?

a. The female protagonist dies from terminal cancer

b. The male protagonist is diagnosed with amnesia after a car accident

c. The drama turned male lead actor Bae Yong-joon into a darling of Japanese housewives

d. The drama sparked a trend of gifting scarves between couples

Find the answer at the bottom of the page.

You may have discovered Korean dramas through Netflix.

But well before the advent of streaming platforms, they were the main driver of Hallyu, or the Korean Wave, across Asia. And many say the phenomenon of the global popularity of Korean drama, music and pop culture was pioneered by 2002 KBS TV drama hit "Winter Sonata."

The series has all the landmark cliches of K-drama.

It tells the love story of Joon-sang, a businessman played by actor Bae Yong-joon, and a beautiful architect named Yu-jin, played by Choi Ji-woo. The two are high school sweethearts, but become separated after Joon-sang is diagnosed with amnesia after a car accident.

After many years, the two meet again. Joon-sang, of course, does not recognize Yu-jin, but falls in love with her again anyway.

The show became a huge commercial success in Japan after it was broadcast there in 2003. The unprecedented popularity was covered by both Korean and Japanese media at the time as a social phenomenon. Male lead actor Bae gained a huge following, particularly among Japanese middle-aged women, who nicknamed him “Yonsama.”

The drama series built a solid cornerstone for the global popularity of its successors in the 2000s, including "The Princess Hours" and "Boys Over Flowers."

Answer: a