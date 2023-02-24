 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corp. eyes US military bases for K-food expansion

By Yu Ji-soo
Published : Feb 24, 2023 - 17:51       Updated : Feb 24, 2023 - 17:51
Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation CEO Kim Chun-jin (third from left) and Kee World CEO Jacqueline Kim (third from right) pose for a photo during a meeting in Seoul. (Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation)
Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation CEO Kim Chun-jin (third from left) and Kee World CEO Jacqueline Kim (third from right) pose for a photo during a meeting in Seoul. (Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation)

The Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation, a quasi-government agency, is seeking ways to expand the presence and consumption of Korean food at US military bases.

For the globalization of Korean food products, the agency's CEO Kim Chun-jin met with CEO Jacqueline Kim of the US wholesale trade group Kee World at the aT Center in Seoul. They discussed measures for stocking more Korean food products at commissary stores that provide groceries to military personnel, retirees and their families.

“We hope to promote the global expansion of Korean food by bringing more products to numerous American soldiers around the world through various commissaries and promotional events," the aT CEO Kim said during the meeting.

Kee World was first established in 2001 and specializes in the sales and distribution of Korean food products. It is the first company to succeed in bringing Korean food products to US military commissaries, which are part of a global welfare network run by the American Defense Commissary Agency to support current and retired soldiers.

All of the over 250 products that are sold at commissaries around the world are considered high-quality and competitive due to strict market entry requirements and low prices.



By Yu Ji-soo (jisooyu123@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114