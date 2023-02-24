Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corp. eyes US military bases for K-food expansion

Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation CEO Kim Chun-jin (third from left) and Kee World CEO Jacqueline Kim (third from right) pose for a photo during a meeting in Seoul. (Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation)

The Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation, a quasi-government agency, is seeking ways to expand the presence and consumption of Korean food at US military bases.

For the globalization of Korean food products, the agency's CEO Kim Chun-jin met with CEO Jacqueline Kim of the US wholesale trade group Kee World at the aT Center in Seoul. They discussed measures for stocking more Korean food products at commissary stores that provide groceries to military personnel, retirees and their families.

“We hope to promote the global expansion of Korean food by bringing more products to numerous American soldiers around the world through various commissaries and promotional events," the aT CEO Kim said during the meeting.

Kee World was first established in 2001 and specializes in the sales and distribution of Korean food products. It is the first company to succeed in bringing Korean food products to US military commissaries, which are part of a global welfare network run by the American Defense Commissary Agency to support current and retired soldiers.

All of the over 250 products that are sold at commissaries around the world are considered high-quality and competitive due to strict market entry requirements and low prices.