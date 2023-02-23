[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” (US) Opened Feb. 15 Action Directed by Peyton Reed In this sequel to "Ant-Man" (2015) and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" (2018) and the 31st film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ant-Man and the Wasp explore the Quantum Realm and interact with strange new creatures.

“The Amazing Maurice” (US) Opened Feb. 15 Comedy/Family Directed by Toby Genkel An animated comedy based on Terry Pratchett’s semi-parodic children’s novel “The Amazing Maurice and His Educated Rodents” follows Maurice, a streetwise ginger cat who comes up with a brilliant money-making scam. He befriends a group of talking rats and they together meet a bookworm called Malicia.

“Titanic” (US) Opened Feb. 8 Romance Directed by James Cameron Celebrating the 25th anniversary of James Cameron’s box office phenomenon “Titanic,” the film has been set for a fresh theatrical release in a remastered version, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Seventeen-year-old Rose (Kate Winslet), who hails from an aristocratic family, boards the Titanic and meets artist Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio), whom she falls in love with.