Entertainment

[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Feb 24, 2023 - 09:00       Updated : Feb 24, 2023 - 09:00

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”

(US)

Opened Feb. 15

Action

Directed by Peyton Reed

In this sequel to "Ant-Man" (2015) and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" (2018) and the 31st film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ant-Man and the Wasp explore the Quantum Realm and interact with strange new creatures.

“The Amazing Maurice”

(US)

Opened Feb. 15

Comedy/Family

Directed by Toby Genkel

An animated comedy based on Terry Pratchett’s semi-parodic children’s novel “The Amazing Maurice and His Educated Rodents” follows Maurice, a streetwise ginger cat who comes up with a brilliant money-making scam. He befriends a group of talking rats and they together meet a bookworm called Malicia.

“Titanic”

(US)

Opened Feb. 8

Romance

Directed by James Cameron

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of James Cameron’s box office phenomenon “Titanic,” the film has been set for a fresh theatrical release in a remastered version, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Seventeen-year-old Rose (Kate Winslet), who hails from an aristocratic family, boards the Titanic and meets artist Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio), whom she falls in love with.

“The First Slam Dunk”

(Japan)

Opened Jan. 4

Adventure/Comedy

Directed by Takehiko Inoue

Based on the "Slam Dunk" manga series written and illustrated by Takehiko Inoue, this animated sports film follows Ryota Miyagi, a high school student who plays as a point guard on his school’s basketball team. It follows his journey of winning the championship at a nationwide basketball competition.



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
