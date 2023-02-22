Male graduates face legal action over sexual comments in group chat

Three male graduates of Kyung Hee University will face legal action over their sexually abusive comments about their female peers and professors in a group chat.

It was reported Tuesday that about 20 female students and professors were the subject of sexually suggestive comments such as: "Surely you can't imagine yet because you haven't undressed her," and "You met a female peer? Did you enjoy the meal?" In Korea, eating a meal is used as a euphemism for sexual relations.

When professors did not answer their messages, they mocked them by saying, "Are they having sex? "

Their conversations were revealed when an acquaintance who came across their KakaoTalk group chat posted screenshots of the conversations on a Facebook page for university alumni on Feb. 14. Two days later, the three posted an apology, admitting their wrongdoing. Both the posts of the disclosure and apology have since been deleted.

Despite the apology, some of the women mentioned in the chat said they were preparing to file a criminal complaint, as they did not feel that the apology was sincere. One woman mentioned in the chat said she would file a complaint on Thursday for defamation and insult.

In South Korea, sharing sexual comments about someone in the absence of that person in a group chat itself does not constitute a sex crime, but the person can file a criminal suit against the person making the comments for defamation or insult.

When specific facts are stated, it is considered defamation, and if specific facts are not revealed, it is considered insult. When an act of defamation and an act of insult are judged to have been committed at the same time, insult is absorbed into the offense of defamation, and only the defamation is acknowledged.

Any words, even if true, that harm another can be considered a criminal defamation and is punishable with fines of up to 5 million won ($3,800) or up to 2 years’ imprisonment. Criminal insult can result a fine of up to 2 million won or a prison sentence of up to one year.