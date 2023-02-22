 Back To Top
National

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases over 11,000 for second day

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 22, 2023 - 10:28       Updated : Feb 22, 2023 - 10:28
This photo shows an entrance ceremony being held for the first time without a mask mandate at Dongkuk University on Tuesday since the pandemic. (Yonhap)
This photo shows an entrance ceremony being held for the first time without a mask mandate at Dongkuk University on Tuesday since the pandemic. (Yonhap)

South Korea's new COVID-19 cases stayed above 11,000 for the second straight day Wednesday amid a downward trend in recent months.

The country reported 13,082 new infection cases, including 32 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,458,857, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

The daily caseload slightly rose from 11,880 a day earlier but remains at low levels amid eased virus curbs.

Daily infections have been on the decline despite worries that the removal of the indoor mask mandate late last month could cause an uptick in viral infections.

The KDCA reported 14 deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 33,887. The number of critically ill patients came to 186, down from 195 a day ago.

Health authorities have recommended the elderly and people with weak immune systems get booster shots for protection. (Yonhap)

