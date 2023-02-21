NTCK starts new season with ‘Manseon’

The National Theater Company of Korea starts the 2023 season with realism drama “Manseon: The Yearning of a Fisherman” in March.
The acclaimed play of depth and energy is slated to run at Myeongdong Theater from March 16 to April 9.
Set in a small village on the southern coast, a fisherman named Gomchi harbors dreams of making a fortune with a boatload of fish -- white croakers specifically. However, he becomes penniless when the ship owner charges him extortionate rates of interest on top of the boat rental fee.
Worn down by poverty, Gomchi’s wife tries to persuade him to quit fishing and start a new life. But Gomchi sets off for the sea once again with his son.
The play written by Chon Seung-sei premiered in July 1964. It was also made into a film of the same title in 1967.
The NTCK had showcased the drama as adapted by playwright Yun Mi-hyun with director Shim Jae-chan in 2021. Originally created to mark the theater troupe's 70th anniversary in 2020, the staging was eventually delayed due to the pandemic.
The highlight of the performance is the 5 tons of rain that overwhelmingly sweeps across the stage at the performance's conclusion.
Director Shim, who is joining the troupe, said the production would focus on the sound, lighting and stage for a more realistic play.
Veteran actors Kim Myung-soo and Jung Kyung-soon, who work across stage, TV and film, will play Gomchi and his wife, respectively.
Reservations are available at the NTCK’s official website and Interpark.
From March 30 to April 1, audio commentary, Korean sign language and Korean subtitles will be provided for barrier-free performances.
English subtitles will be provided on Thursdays and Sundays -- except March 16 and 30. Korean subtitles will be provided on Mondays and Fridays.