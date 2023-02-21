NTCK starts new season with ‘Manseon’

The National Theater Company of Korea starts the 2023 season with realism drama “Manseon: The Yearning of a Fisherman” in March.

The acclaimed play of depth and energy is slated to run at Myeongdong Theater from March 16 to April 9.

Set in a small village on the southern coast, a fisherman named Gomchi harbors dreams of making a fortune with a boatload of fish -- white croakers specifically. However, he becomes penniless when the ship owner charges him extortionate rates of interest on top of the boat rental fee.

Worn down by poverty, Gomchi’s wife tries to persuade him to quit fishing and start a new life. But Gomchi sets off for the sea once again with his son.

The play written by Chon Seung-sei premiered in July 1964. It was also made into a film of the same title in 1967.