Iran repeats S. Korea make up for Yoon’s ‘enemy’ remarks on UAE trip

Iran repeated its demand that South Korea make up for remarks that President Yoon Suk Yeol made during his mid-January trip to the United Arab Emirates, where he referred to Iran as “the enemy” of Abu Dhabi, Tehran’s state-run news outlet IRNA said Monday, quoting Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman.

At a regular briefing, spokesman Nasser Kanaani called Yoon’s comments unprofessional and suggested the diplomatic row -- which led to the summoning of Seoul and Iran’s chief envoys in late January -- would not be forgotten unless Korea makes up for the incident.

Korea’s Foreign Ministry says it has cleared up the misunderstanding, having communicated to Iran that Yoon’s comments were only meant to encourage Korean troops stationed in the UAE. Reading anything more into the incident is unnecessary, according to the ministry.

But at the Monday briefing, Kanaani further demanded that Seoul release about $7 billion of Tehran’s funds frozen in Korean banks because of US sanctions. Washington reenacted the sanctions in 2018 after it scrapped a 2015 nuclear deal that promised sanctions relief in return for denuclearization. Iran says Korea is holding the money hostage.

The Iranian spokesman said unfreezing those funds should take place immediately because doing so has nothing to do with US sanctions, adding that Washington should not be the focus in the handling of Tehran-Seoul ties.

A month ago, Iran’s Foreign Ministry accused South Korea of violating the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty. In January, Yoon openly backed an independent nuclear buildup if North Korea poses a bigger threat than currently.

Seoul dismissed the accusation, saying, “Yoon had meant bolstering extended deterrence,” or US support involving its nuclear umbrella and strategic assets like bombers and fighters. The deterrence is meant to prevent outside aggression, including from North Korea.

South Korea remains committed to advancing relations with Iran, the Foreign Ministry added.