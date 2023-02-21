 Back To Top
National

S. Korean defense minister visits arms exhibition in UAE

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 21, 2023 - 10:21       Updated : Feb 21, 2023 - 10:37
Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup (second from right) tours a South Korean exhibition booth at the International Defence Exhibition & Conference 2023 in Abu Dhabi on Monday. (Ministry of National Defense)
Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup (second from right) tours a South Korean exhibition booth at the International Defence Exhibition & Conference 2023 in Abu Dhabi on Monday. (Ministry of National Defense)

Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup has visited a major defense exhibition in the United Arab Emirates to support South Korean companies showcasing their products there, his office said Tuesday.

Lee attended the International Defence Exhibition & Conference 2023 in Abu Dhabi on Monday, a day after he arrived in the country for talks with his counterpart, Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi.

The five-day exhibition, which runs until Friday, brings together senior defense officials from across the world and more than 1,350 defense firms from 65 countries, according to Seoul's defense ministry.

More than 30 South Korean companies have joined this year's event, including Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd., Hanwha Corp. and Hyundai Rotem Co.

Lee met with delegates from other nations to explain South Korean weapons systems and the government's policy for logistics support for Korean defense exports, the ministry said.

The officials, including Lt. Gen. Osama Askar, chief of staff of Egypt's armed forces, expressed interest in the Korean products, including K2 battle tanks, K9 self-propelled howitzers, the Cheongung II midrange surface-to-air missile system and the FA-50 fighter jet, according to the ministry.

Lee also held talks with Saeed Rashid Al Shehhi, commander of the UAE's Land Forces, on ways for strategic arms industry cooperation and broader defense cooperation, it added. In January last year, the UAE signed a deal to purchase the Cheongung II.

"Through defense industry cooperation with countries around the world, our defense ministry will try to help Korean defense firms make greater achievements and contribute to the national economy," Lee was quoted as saying.

Lee is slated to hold talks with his UAE counterpart Tuesday and visit Poland the next day to meet his Polish counterpart, Mariusz Blaszczak. (Yonhap)

