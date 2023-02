SK Telecom said Monday it has developed an artificial intelligence-based robot kit, using its own Vision AI technology that controls robots and analyzes high-definition images of the cameras attached to them. The robots are especially designed to detect fire or leakage of harmful gas, as well as offering the 3D measurement of spaces. The company plans to expand their industrial adoption by developing more customized solutions for corporate clients.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com