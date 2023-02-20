 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

8,000 child day care centers shut down over 4 years

By Jung Min-kyung
Published : Feb 20, 2023 - 14:12       Updated : Feb 20, 2023 - 14:14
Children attend classes at a day care center in eastern Seoul, in this photo taken Feb. 6. (Yonhap)
Children attend classes at a day care center in eastern Seoul, in this photo taken Feb. 6. (Yonhap)

Over 8,000 child day care centers in South Korea closed over the past four years, weighed down by declining births, government data showed.

Some 21 percent, or 8,248, of all day care centers across the nation disappeared from end-2018 to the end of last year, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare on Sunday. The total number of day care centers, which typically admit children aged 6 and under, stood at 30,923 as of Dec. 31, compared with 39,171 at end-2018.

Separate data showed that the number of children attending the day care programs declined 22.6 percent from 1.41 million in the beginning of 2018 to 1.09 million at the end of last year.

Among day care institutions, private centers saw the sharpest decline. In particular, those established within apartment and housing complexes declined most rapidly, with the number falling 35.1 percent from 18,651 to 12,109 in the four-year period. Such institutions typically provide care for infants aged 1 or younger.

The number of public day care centers increased 37 percent from 6,090 to 8,346 in the same period. The growth is mainly attributed to the previous administration’s effort to raise the public centers’ share to 40 percent, by transitioning several privately run day cares into public.

“The main reason for the declining number of day care centers is an overall drop in the country’s fertility rate,” the Health Ministry explained.

South Korea is grappling with the issue of low fertility rates amid a transition into a superaged society by 2025, where more than 20 percent of the population is aged 65 years or older.

The number of births here fell to an annual 260,562 in 2021 from 357,771 in 2017, according to Statistics Korea. In the first 11 months of last year, a total 231,862 were born, the latest data showed.

The nation's total fertility rate -- the average number of children a woman bears in her lifetime -- came to just 0.79 in the third quarter of last year, according to government data.

The government is currently pushing to combine the country’s day care and preschool programs by 2025. Under the change, the new program will put all children aged 6 and below under the same institutions.



By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114