 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases continue to fall amid virus downturn

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 20, 2023 - 10:06       Updated : Feb 20, 2023 - 10:06
This photo from last Sunday shows a testing center near Seoul Station.
This photo from last Sunday shows a testing center near Seoul Station.

South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell below 5,000 on Monday, continuing an on-week decline amid a gradual virus downtrend.

The country reported 4,324 new infection cases, including 13 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,433,895, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

The figure fell from 5,163 cases a day earlier and from 5,847 a week earlier.

The infection numbers have been on a steady decline despite worries that the removal of the indoor mask mandate late last month could cause an uptick in viral infections.

The numbers of serious cases and deaths also have been decreasing.

The KDCA reported nine deaths from COVID-19, falling to single digits in four months. The total death toll amounted to 33,865. The number of critically ill patients came to 197, down from 205 a day ago.

Citing greater health risks, the government called on senior citizens and other risk-prone groups to get booster shots. It has been expanding oral treatment pill prescription programs. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114