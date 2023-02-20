S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases continue to fall amid virus downturn

This photo from last Sunday shows a testing center near Seoul Station.

South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell below 5,000 on Monday, continuing an on-week decline amid a gradual virus downtrend.

The country reported 4,324 new infection cases, including 13 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,433,895, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

The figure fell from 5,163 cases a day earlier and from 5,847 a week earlier.

The infection numbers have been on a steady decline despite worries that the removal of the indoor mask mandate late last month could cause an uptick in viral infections.

The numbers of serious cases and deaths also have been decreasing.

The KDCA reported nine deaths from COVID-19, falling to single digits in four months. The total death toll amounted to 33,865. The number of critically ill patients came to 197, down from 205 a day ago.

Citing greater health risks, the government called on senior citizens and other risk-prone groups to get booster shots. It has been expanding oral treatment pill prescription programs. (Yonhap)