 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

S. Korean minister urges Japan to make 'political decision' over forced labor issue

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 19, 2023 - 09:24       Updated : Feb 19, 2023 - 09:24
South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (right) meets bilaterally with his Japanese counterpart, Yoshimasa Hayashi, in Munich on the sidelines of a security conference on Saturday. (Yonhap)
South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (right) meets bilaterally with his Japanese counterpart, Yoshimasa Hayashi, in Munich on the sidelines of a security conference on Saturday. (Yonhap)

MUNICH -- South Korea's top diplomat met with his Japanese counterpart and called for Tokyo to make a "political decision" to resolve the issue of how to compensate Korean victims of wartime forced labor under 2018 rulings by Seoul's Supreme Court.

Foreign Minister Park Jin had the one-on-one talks with his Japanese counterpart, Yoshimasa Hayashi, in Munich on Saturday on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Following the 35-minute meeting, Park told reporters that the two sides had sufficient discussions on "major points in dispute" regarding the thorny matter.

He added he had "urged the Japanese side to make a political decision for a sincere response."

"Now that we understand each other's position, what remains to be seen are political decisions," he stressed.

In December last year, Seoul formally floated the idea to compensate victims through a public foundation, an alternative to direct compensation from Japanese firms that had put Korean workers into forced labor during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of Korea.

The victims and their family members, however, have rejected the idea, calling for Japan's sincere apology and direct involvement of the Japanese companies in the compensation process.

Last week, vice foreign ministers of the two countries held consultations in Washington, DC, on the issue.

"We are still trying to find common ground," Cho Hyun-dong, South Korea's first vice foreign minister, said after the session.

The issue has long been a sticking point in the relations between Seoul and Tokyo, though the two neighbors have recently stepped up efforts to improve security cooperation against North Korea's provocations and threats.

Japan has claimed all reparation issues related to the 1910-45 colonial rule were already settled under a 1965 bilateral treaty to normalize diplomatic relations. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114