“I.Seoul.U,” an installation featuring Seoul city’s eight-year-old slogan, at Nodeul Island -- a small artificial island on the Han River near Yoeuido -- is being removed on Saturday. The city government under Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon announced that a new slogan is needed to rebrand South Korea’s most populous city. A total of 29 “I.Seoul.U” installations are scheduled to be removed by the end of this month.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com