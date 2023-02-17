Flights between S. Korea, China to rise to 80 per week by end-month: PM

The government will increase flights between South Korea and China to 80 per week by the end of this month as the COVID-19 situation is showing signs of stabilization, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Friday.

The current number of flights to China is 62 per week under curbs imposed in late December and the number would be gradually increased to 100 per week starting next month, Han told a COVID-19 response meeting.

South Korea has required travelers from China to take COVID-19 tests before departure and upon arrival and they are required to arrive at Incheon International Airport for proper containment management until the end of this month.

Next week, the government will make a decision on whether to lift such restrictions, Han said.

"The COVID-19 situation has clearly stabilized, with the daily average number of COVID-19 confirmed cases falling for eight consecutive weeks to maintain the 10,000 level," Han said.

If the COVID-19 situation continues to remain under control, South Korea will begin discussing lifting remaining virus restrictions, including downgrading the disease category of the virus and full lifting of the mask mandate, Han said.

South Korea lifted the mask mandate for most indoor spaces on Jan. 30, but the policy remains in place at hospitals, pharmacies and public transportation.(Yonhap)