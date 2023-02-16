[Graphic News] Most Americans think Biden should not run for reelection in 2024

The public continues to be largely opposed to President Joe Biden seeking reelection, including most Democrats. Few adults have a great deal of confidence in Biden’s ability to handle various aspects of his job, including managing government spending, accomplishing policy goals, or working effectively with either Congressional Republicans or Democrats.

In January 2022, 48 percent of Democrats wanted the president to run for a second term, and in October, 52 percent of them said Biden should run for reelection. But in the latest poll, support for his reelection among Democrats dropped to 37 percent.

Overall, just one in five adults want to see him run for president in 2024, a slight decrease from the AP-NORC surveys in October and January 2022. Younger adults are less likely than older ones to favor Biden seeking a second term. (AP)