State panel demand government apology for coup gunshot victim

A state reconciliation panel confirmed Thursday that a civilian was shot by soldiers during a military coup 62 years ago, recommending compensation be paid by the state. The victim, who suffered a lifetime of pain from the gunshot wound, has finally been granted the possibility of receiving financial reparation.

On May 16, 1961, then-Major General Park Chung-hee led a military coup against former President Yun Po-sun's government. The victim, who is only identified by the surname Cho, was shot in the right knee when soldiers of the coup group mistook Cho for an enemy. The bullet penetrated the victim’s knee, resulting in serious injury and disability.

Cho, who was 20 years old at the time, had to undergo multiple surgeries but ended up with a level 4 disability. The victim, who is now 82 years old, has yet to receive any support or compensation from the government. The gender of the victim remains unknown.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission began an investigation into the case in January 2022 and concluded that the victim was injured by a soldier in the coup, referring to documents from the hospital where the victim received surgery after sustaining the gunshot wound, state data about the detailed situation at the time of the coup and statements from people around the victim.

"The victim, who was a civilian at the time, was shot by a soldier despite taking no part in the military action. This is a major human rights violation," the TRC said.

"The state needs to apologize to the victim, and take appropriate measures to recover the damages caused by this illegal exercise of public power," said the TRC through an official letter.