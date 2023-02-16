 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 13,000 on gradual downtrend

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 16, 2023 - 09:57       Updated : Feb 16, 2023 - 09:57
Students jump with joy, without wearing masks, to take graduation photos at a ceremony in Seoul last Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Students jump with joy, without wearing masks, to take graduation photos at a ceremony in Seoul last Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell below 13,000 on Thursday, logging a marked on-week decline amid a gradual virus downtrend.

The country reported 12,519 new infection cases, including 24 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,397,720, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

It was a decline from 14,957 cases a day earlier. Compared with the previous week, the latest figure marked about a 15 percent fall.

The KDCA reported 22 deaths from COVID-19, putting the death toll at 33,804.

The number of critically ill patients came to 217, down from 228 a day earlier.

The infection numbers have been on a steady decline despite concerns over an uptick following the removal of the indoor mask mandate late last month.

The numbers of serious cases and deaths also have been decreasing, and the government has said the virus situation is being managed in a stable manner.

But it has been working to expand the oral treatment pill prescription programs and vaccination campaigns to better protect vulnerable groups, as the fatality rate has risen due to a larger proportion of senior citizens and other high-risk groups among the total infections. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114