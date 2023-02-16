US agricultural exports to S. Korea reach all-time high in 2022: U.S. data

A captured image shows the data of U.S. agricultural products to South Korea in 2022. (US Department of Agriculture)

WASHINGTON-- Shipments of American agricultural products to South Korea reached a record high of over $10 billion last year, US data showed Wednesday.

US exports of agricultural products to South Korea came to $10.05 billion in 2022, up 2 percent from $9.85 billion a year before, according to the data from the US Department of Agriculture.

The 2022 total also marks a whopping 67.3 percent spike from $5.97 billion in 2013.

The top 10 export items to South Korea included dairy products, corn, wheat and soy beans, while beef and beef products topped the list with $2.7 billion worth of products shipped to the country in 2022, followed by pork and pork products with $608.2 million, according to the data.

US exports of beef and beef products to South Korea jumped over 340 percent over the past 10 years, it showed.

In 2022, South Korea was the world's 6th largest market for US agricultural products. (Yonhap)