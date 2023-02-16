 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

US takes N. Korea as serious as all other challenges: State Dept.

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 16, 2023 - 09:29       Updated : Feb 16, 2023 - 09:29
State Department Press Secretary Ned Price is seen speaking during a daily press briefing at the state department in Washington on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
State Department Press Secretary Ned Price is seen speaking during a daily press briefing at the state department in Washington on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

WASHINGTON -- The United States considers and is dealing with North Korea issues with the same level of urgency as all other challenges facing the country and its allies, a state department spokesperson said Wednesday.

The spokesperson, Ned Price, insisted the US simply did not have the "luxury of being able to prioritize" the challenges.

"All of these issues are important," Price told a daily press briefing.

"All of these same issues are made of the same plot. All of these challenges that we face, very different challenges that we face from the PRC (People's Republic of China), from Iran, from Russia, from the DPRK, in some ways, this all boils down to the rules-based order," added Price, referring to China and North Korea by their official names.

The department spokesperson was reacting to a question whether the US takes the threat posed by North Korea as serious as other challenges, given that President Joe Biden had failed to mention the North Korea issue in his State of the Union Address delivered last week.

"Whether it's Russia's unprovoked, brutal aggression against Ukraine, whether it is the PRC's attempts to change or undermine the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, whether it is Iran's provision of support to malign actors that in turn destabilize the Middle East or whether it's the DPRK's nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programs, all of these, in different ways, pose a challenge to the rules-based order," said Price.

"The United States and countries around the world are standing up for that rules-based order. It's what we are doing in Ukraine. It's what we are doing in the context of the DPRK," he added.

When asked about Japan's proposed release of potentially radiation-contaminated water from its Fukushima nuclear power plant, the department spokesperson said Tokyo has been transparent in its decision-making process.

"We strongly support the nuclear safety and security standards championed by the International Atomic Energy Agency or the IAEA, and we welcome Japan's continued openness and close coordination with the international community as Japan prepares to disperse the treated water in a manner that appears to be in line with the internationally accepted nuclear safety standards," he said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114