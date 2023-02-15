 Back To Top
Entertainment

BTS' Suga to go on solo world tour

By Hong Yoo
Published : Feb 15, 2023 - 15:44       Updated : Feb 15, 2023 - 15:50
Poster of Suga's world tour schedule (Big Hit Music)
Poster of Suga's world tour schedule (Big Hit Music)

Suga, a member of K-pop sensation BTS, will go on a world tour in six different countries starting in April, according to Big Hit Music on Wednesday.

The first concert will kick off at Belmont Park in the US on April 26 followed by other cities in the US including Newark, Rosemont, Los Angeles and Oakland.

Then, Suga will be moving on to the Asian leg of the tour starting with a gig in Indonesia on May 26 followed by those in Thailand, Singapore, South Korea and Japan.

The dates for his Japan concerts are yet to be announced.

This is Suga's first tour as a solo artist since his debut in August 2016 with his first album “Agust D.”

Suga has since unveiled his second mixtape, “D-2,” in 2020 and has worked with other Korean artists, including K-pop diva IU and veteran ballad singer Lee So-ra, as well as American singer-songwriter Halsey.

Most recently, Suga's collaboration with Psy for "That That," the lead track on the "Gangnam Style" singer's ninth full-length album, has made it onto many local and foreign music charts, including Billboard’s main singles chart.

Suga is also expected to release a solo album in time for his world tour.

The world tour will likely to be his last work before he starts his mandatory military service.

His latest concert was the “BTS 〈Yet To Come〉 in Busan” concert held last October.

Suga runs his own talk show, “Suchwita,” on YouTube and Weverse in which he invites celebrities over for a drink and conversations about all things music and more.

Suga is the first from BTS to go on a world tour.

J-hope, who launched the solo album “Jack in the Box” last July, had taken the stage at the music festival Lollapalooza in Chicago as a headliner.

RM held a small concert with around 200 fans in Seoul after releasing his solo album “Indigo” last December.

Jin went on stage at Coldplay’s concert in Argentina last October as a guest to perform his song “The Astronaut.”

Jungkook sang “Dreamers,” the original soundtrack for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, at the Qatar opening ceremony last November.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
