 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

Argentine police arrest Korean man who killed his wife, secretly buried her

By Park Jun-hee
Published : Feb 14, 2023 - 16:17       Updated : Feb 14, 2023 - 16:17
(123rf)
(123rf)

Argentinian police have arrested a Korean man on suspicion of killing his wife and concealing the body, saying he admitted to the crime after a suicide attempt.

The Korean man, identified by his surname Kim, allegedly admitted to choking his wife to death on Thursday and secretly burying her in a farm in San Martin, in Argentina’s Mendoza province.

According to Argentinian media outlet Sitio Andino, a report was dialed through 911 early Monday morning that a man had consumed poison.

Police dispatched to the scene found the man, who was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he reportedly confessed. His late wife is believed to be a Korean national in her 40s, according to police.

A body thought to be a woman in her 40s was found at the place Kim had confessed to burying her, police said. It added that the man was in a critical condition.

Argentina’s investigative authorities said they would conduct an autopsy to find the exact cause of the death, and seek to confirm whether the two were legally married.



By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114