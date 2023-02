Argentine police arrest Korean man who killed his wife, secretly buried her

Argentinian police have arrested a Korean man on suspicion of killing his wife and concealing the body, saying he admitted to the crime after a suicide attempt.

The Korean man, identified by his surname Kim, allegedly admitted to choking his wife to death on Thursday and secretly burying her in a farm in San Martin, in Argentina’s Mendoza province.

According to Argentinian media outlet Sitio Andino, a report was dialed through 911 early Monday morning that a man had consumed poison.

Police dispatched to the scene found the man, who was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he reportedly confessed. His late wife is believed to be a Korean national in her 40s, according to police.

A body thought to be a woman in her 40s was found at the place Kim had confessed to burying her, police said. It added that the man was in a critical condition.

Argentina’s investigative authorities said they would conduct an autopsy to find the exact cause of the death, and seek to confirm whether the two were legally married.

By Park Jun-hee ( junheee@heraldcorp.com