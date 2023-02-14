Argentine police arrest Korean man who killed his wife, secretly buried her

Argentinian police have arrested a Korean man on suspicion of killing his wife and concealing the body, saying he admitted to the crime after a suicide attempt.

The Korean man, identified by his surname Kim, allegedly admitted to choking his wife to death on Thursday and secretly burying her in a farm in San Martin, in Argentina’s Mendoza province.

According to Argentinian media outlet Sitio Andino, a report was dialed through 911 early Monday morning that a man had consumed poison.

Police dispatched to the scene found the man, who was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he reportedly confessed. His late wife is believed to be a Korean national in her 40s, according to police.

A body thought to be a woman in her 40s was found at the place Kim had confessed to burying her, police said. It added that the man was in a critical condition.

Argentina’s investigative authorities said they would conduct an autopsy to find the exact cause of the death, and seek to confirm whether the two were legally married.