[Expat Living] Becoming a Korean

Expat Living is a weekly series offering a guide to living in South Korea for those born outside of the country. – Ed.

According to the latest government data, there are 210,990 naturalized Koreans in South Korea, making up for roughly 0.4 percent of the population for the nation.

Each year, around 10,000 people become naturalized citizens, with recent figures being 11,752 in 2021, 13,400 in 2020 and 8,813 in 2019.

There are basically three types of naturalization: general, simple and special naturalization process. General naturalization, which requires a minimum five years of consecutive stay and a permanent address here, is the category most foreigners would fall into.

Simple and special processes are a shorter process allowed for those who meet certain criteria, such as blood or marriage ties to a Korean citizen.

For both general and simple naturalization, the law states that one must be a legal adult (aged 19 or older), have the ability to maintain a living and have knowledge of the Korean language, customs and culture. Having "good conduct" is also required.

The good conduct clause, although rarely brought up in the naturalization process, can make or break one’s chances at becoming a legal Korean citizen, as seen in the case of a Korean Canadian man whose request to obtain citizenship was thwarted in 2020 due to the Justice Ministry taking issues with his DUI charges.

Simple vs. special naturalization

Simple naturalization is what foreign spouses of Korean nationals would go through to gain citizenship here, but it also applies to those who have at least one parent who is a Korean national.