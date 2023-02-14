[Land of Squid Game] Leaving quickly after eating

When Koreans are dining at a restaurant, as soon as everyone is finished eating, they generally move to a different location for coffee or drinks.

Westerners, on the other hand, like to stay put for a few minutes after dining to give their meal time to settle, and then they may switch to a different location.

Min Byoung-chul is an endowed chair professor at Chung-Ang University who is widely known as a multicultural educator and for his practical English teaching. This content is based on his book, “Land of Squid Game,” which can be purchased at major book stores. -- Ed.