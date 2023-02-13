Whistle gallery intrigues audiences with works that push boundaries

What is interesting about art is that a piece can be interpreted in a multitude of different ways that depend on the viewer.

Whistle, an emerging gallery in Yongsan, Seoul, has opened the show “Approximation,” presenting three Korean female artists -- sculptor Hwang Sue-yon, painter Kim Ji-pyeong and painter Yang Ja-zoo -- whose works provoke interesting ideas.

“As viewers, we have our own sense of interpreting artworks, which never perfectly aligns with the artist’s ideas. Sometimes we find it difficult ourselves to describe the works that we saw. The concept of the title 'Approximation' came from the idea that we have many gaps in interpreting art,” Park Suzy, guest curator of the exhibition, told The Korea Herald.