National

S. Korea speeds up deal on forced labor as Japan remains unchanged

By Choi Si-young
Published : Feb 13, 2023 - 16:13       Updated : Feb 13, 2023 - 16:13
The South Korean flag (right) and Japanese flag. (123rf)
The South Korean flag (right) and Japanese flag. (123rf)

South Korea is seen accelerating efforts to end the long-running historical dispute with Japan over making amends to Koreans forced to work for Japanese companies during World War II, but Japan shows little sign of altering the status quo to offer what the victims have long sought: a direct apology and compensation.

Cho Hyun-dong, South Korea’s first vice foreign minister, was less optimistic of a “quick resolution” to the dispute than before, saying Sunday it was “too early to tell” regarding reaching a settlement within this month, at a briefing shortly before departing for the US to attend a meeting with his counterparts from the US and Japan.

“Senior-level dialogue will take place to reach an agreement,” Cho told reporters, referring to a potential one-on-one meeting between Foreign Minister Park Jin and his Japanese counterpart to be held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in the coming weekend. The three-day annual gathering of decision-makers on security policy starts Friday, with Park having referred to an “opportunity” to meet there with Yoshimasa Hayashi, Japan's minister of foreign affairs.

Steps needed to bring closure to the feud that has long strained bilateral ties include seemingly unworkable differences over how to strike a compromise. Fully aware of Tokyo’s unwillingness to honor a ruling from Seoul’s top court in 2018 that ordered Japan to compensate the victims directly, South Korea is leaning on using its own money to pay the victims. A direct apology to the victims -- another thing Japan describes as nonnegotiable -- is also essentially off the table, according to Korea’s chief negotiator on the issue.

Even so, Japan is reluctant to shake hands on the issue with what Korea has brought to the table, making talks over the dispute increasingly burdensome for both countries. The Korean victims have long opposed Seoul-Tokyo talks because they see Korea as being too soft on the issue, another setback that worries policymakers in Seoul.

For the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, which took power in May last year with a promise to get tough on South Korea’s biggest security threat North Korea, Japan’s help in containing the isolated country is a pressing priority. The three-way military coalition that includes the two neighbors and the US requires closer Seoul-Tokyo ties, which in turn calls for moving past historical issues.

Washington has long distanced itself from the dispute out of fear that doing so could render reconciliation more difficult.



By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
