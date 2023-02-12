KOICA to aid mine removal in Vietnam

Cho Han-Deog, KOICA Country Director (fourth from left), UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Viet Nam Patrick Haverman (fifth from left) and officials pose for picture at the joint agreement signing ceremony for Korea-Vietnam Peace Village Project, March 17, 2022. (United Nations Development Programme)

The Korea International Cooperation Agency said Sunday it is participating in a project to build "peace villages" in Vietnam in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme. The project involves removing land mines and unexploded bombs from central Vietnam's Binh Dinh, Quang Ngai and Hue provinces.

The project, which began last year, has a goal of establishing sustainable cities and communities, ending hunger, and achieving food security. KOICA will provide 31.7 billion won ($25 million) in funding for the initiative.

KOICA is supporting the Vietnamese government's strategy for managing land mines by conducting land investigations and mine removal. Medical services will be provided for survivors and people with disabilities. After the land mines and unexploded bombs are cleared, KOICA will support agricultural production in the decontaminated areas, it added. The project is set to be completed by 2026.