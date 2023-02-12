 Back To Top
National

S. Korean team rescues two more survivors in quake-hit Turkey

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 12, 2023 - 11:28       Updated : Feb 12, 2023 - 11:50

South Korea's disaster relief team, operating in quake-struck Turkey, is seen rescuing two more survivors, in cooperation with the local disaster relief team on Sunday (S.Korean disaster relief team)
South Korea's disaster relief team, operating in quake-struck Turkey, is seen rescuing two more survivors, in cooperation with the local disaster relief team on Sunday (S.Korean disaster relief team)

South Korea's disaster relief team operating in quake-struck Turkey has rescued two more survivors, bringing the total number of people it saved to eight, Seoul's foreign ministry said Sunday.

The team pulled to safety a 17-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman from the same building in Antakya at 7:18 p.m. and 8:18 p.m. on Saturday, respectively.

The man was unconscious while the woman was in good condition, according to the ministry.

"The South Korean team will continue a high-intensity search and rescue task in areas where chances are high that survivors are located," the ministry said in a statement.

Since the Korean team started its mission last Thursday, it has rescued a total of eight people, including a 2-year-old girl.

At least 25,000 people have died and tens of thousands of people remained unaccounted for after two major earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria last week, according to foreign media reports. (Yonhap)

