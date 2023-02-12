 Back To Top
National

S. Korea reports new swine fever case

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 12, 2023 - 09:49       Updated : Feb 12, 2023 - 09:49
Quarantine officials block a road leading to a poultry farm in the central city of Anseong, in this file photo taken Dec. 14, 2022, after the highly pathogenic avian influenza strain of H5N1 was detected there. (Yonhap)
Quarantine officials block a road leading to a poultry farm in the central city of Anseong, in this file photo taken Dec. 14, 2022, after the highly pathogenic avian influenza strain of H5N1 was detected there. (Yonhap)

South Korea reported an African swine fever case from a local farm in the eastern region of Gangwon Province, officials said Sunday.

The latest ASF case was found in Yangyang in Gangwon Province, some 174 kilometers east of Seoul, according to authorities.

It is the fourth ASF outbreak that South Korea has reported this year, following ones in Pocheon, Cheorwon and Gimpo.

Authorities issued a 48-hour standstill order for pig farms and slaughterhouses in areas in the province, except for the northern region of Cheorwon.

Officials plan to cull pigs that were being raised at the farm in a preventive measure, while farms and livestock facilities located in a radius of 10 kilometers will be subject to close examinations.

ASF does not affect humans but is deadly to pigs. There is currently no vaccine or cure for the disease. (Yonhap)

