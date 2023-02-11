 Back To Top
National

New COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 10th day

By Korea Herald
Published : Feb 11, 2023 - 10:28       Updated : Feb 11, 2023 - 10:28
COVID-19 testing area at Yongsan Public Health Center, Seoul (Yonhap)
COVID-19 testing area at Yongsan Public Health Center, Seoul (Yonhap)

South Korea's new COVID-19 cases stayed below 20,000 for the 10th consecutive day Saturday, signaling a solid downtrend in the spread of the virus here.

The country reported 12,805 new cases, including 24 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,338,148, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The Saturday tally is down from 14,624 the previous week and 13,504 the previous day.

The country added 16 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 33,713, the KDCA said.

The number of critically ill patients came to 284, down from

287 the previous day.

As new cases subsided, South Korea lifted the mask mandate for indoor spaces, except at hospitals, pharmacies and public transportation, last month.

Starting Saturday, South Korea resumed issuing short-term visas for travelers from China as China's COVID-19 infection wave has peaked and begun to subside, according to the interior ministry.

On Jan. 2, South Korea had tightened curbs on travelers from China amid a surge in COVID-19 infections in the neighboring nation. It had suspended the issuance of short-term visas from its diplomatic missions in China and required arrivals from China to undergo a coronavirus test before and after their arrival. (Yonhap)

By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
