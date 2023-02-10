 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

S. Korea to resume short-term visa issuance for travelers from China

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 10, 2023 - 09:34       Updated : Feb 10, 2023 - 10:01
Chinese travelers arrive at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Thursday. (Yonhap)
Chinese travelers arrive at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korea will resume issuing short-term visas for travelers from China this weekend, a ranking government official said Friday.

The government made the decision to restart issuing visas Saturday as China's COVID-19 infection wave has peaked and begun to subside, Kim Seong-ho, an interior ministry official, said during a government meeting.

On Jan. 2, South Korea tightened curbs on travelers from China amid a surge in COVID-19 infections in the neighboring nation, halting the issuance of short-term visas from its diplomatic missions in China and requiring arrivals from China to undergo a coronavirus test before and after their arrival.

The government will review gradually easing such COVID-19 restrictions for those coming from China after comprehensively assessing future virus situations, Kim noted.

In South Korea, the daily new virus tally came down to the 13,000 range on Friday, the lowest figure for a Friday in 32 weeks, the ministry official also said, adding, "The downward virus curve has continued on despite the lifting of the indoor mask mandate on Jan. 30." (Yonhap)

Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114